AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.87. 396,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. AZZ has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

