B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Price

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 91.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.