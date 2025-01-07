Bangor Savings Bank Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

