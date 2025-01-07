Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 19,240 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

