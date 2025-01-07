Bangor Savings Bank Sells 544 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,942,000 after buying an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $381.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

