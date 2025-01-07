Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.86 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,854. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.