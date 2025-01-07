Bank of New Hampshire Sells 106 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.97. 121,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.49. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $230.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.