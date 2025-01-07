Bank of New Hampshire Sells 874 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,658,000 after acquiring an additional 155,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. 87,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

