Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.70.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.37. 335,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,134. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $321.61. The firm has a market cap of $583.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

