Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,801,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. 3,619,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,601. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

