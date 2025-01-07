Bath Savings Trust Co Has $687,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,653,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $372.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

