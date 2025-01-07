Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 410 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $9.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.95. 630,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.12 and a 1 year high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. The trade was a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 26.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

