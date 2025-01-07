Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 600 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 80,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,664. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

