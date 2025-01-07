Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 36,410 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 232.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 623,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 415,760 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 1,462,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

