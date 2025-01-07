Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,608,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,615. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

