Birch Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.98. 1,354,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,036. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

