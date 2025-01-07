Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 338,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.