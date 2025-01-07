Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.15), with a volume of 616365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.16).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £549.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.65.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In related news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,260.73). Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.