Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 24,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$47.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

