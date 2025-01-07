Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 24,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Bluestone Resources Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of C$47.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32.
About Bluestone Resources
Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bluestone Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.