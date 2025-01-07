BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.00. 6,533,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,543,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

