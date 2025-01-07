Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) CEO Sells $94,530.87 in Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Slager sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $94,530.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,967.49. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRDG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 519,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,509,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,549 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,370,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRDG

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.