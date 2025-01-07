Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) CFO Katherine Elsnab Sells 3,206 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Elsnab sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $26,641.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,945.17. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katherine Elsnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Elsnab sold 3,078 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $25,516.62.

NYSE BRDG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.27. 519,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,370,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,509,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,286,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 773,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRDG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

