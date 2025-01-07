Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Northland Securities

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Camtek stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Camtek has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

