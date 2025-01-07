Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

ROL stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after buying an additional 148,316 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rollins by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

