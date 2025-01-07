Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $6.90. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 11,478 shares changing hands.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

