Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carver Bancorp

In other Carver Bancorp news, CEO Donald Felix purchased 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

