Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,750,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,819.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after buying an additional 123,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $397.01. 4,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.07 and a 52 week high of $439.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

