Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 660,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 234,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 3.53.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
