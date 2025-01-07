Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) versus Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Financial Contrast

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 6.16% 98.77% 9.12% Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.15 billion 0.00 $678.53 million $2.84 0.01 Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion 3.01 $4.25 billion $4.63 12.00

This table compares Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group. Just Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Just Energy Group and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00

Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.14%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Just Energy Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

