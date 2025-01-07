Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after buying an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after buying an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 369,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 368,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 1,218,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

