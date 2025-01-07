Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 6.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $2,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $270.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.05. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $222.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.16.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

