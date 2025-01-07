Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank & Trust Co

Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.0% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.1% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,952,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,038 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,692,000 after buying an additional 1,865,628 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after buying an additional 1,731,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. 7,250,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

