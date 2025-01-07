CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 561,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 219,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of CMC Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

