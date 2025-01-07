CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 6,626,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871,627. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.