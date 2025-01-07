Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 60% Higher – Still a Buy?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 60% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 170,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,437,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49.

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

