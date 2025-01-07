Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 487,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 381,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

DEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$58.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

