Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 487,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 381,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEF
Defiance Silver Stock Performance
Defiance Silver Company Profile
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Silver
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.