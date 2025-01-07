Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,125 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.89. 1,045,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

