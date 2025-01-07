Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.88. 374,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.84. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.55 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

