Diversified Trust Co Has $9.17 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.04.

NOW stock traded down $17.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,060.04. 298,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,056.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $915.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

