Diversified Trust Co Purchases 4,585 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $82,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,515. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $156.37 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

