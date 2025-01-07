Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Insider Economic Investment Trust Limited Acquires 300 Shares

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$164.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.
Economic Investment Trust Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Economic Investment Trust Limited purchased 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$161.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,280.00.
Shares of TSE EVT opened at C$167.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$169.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.90. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 52-week low of C$134.00 and a 52-week high of C$177.71.
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
