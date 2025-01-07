Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.02. 770,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

