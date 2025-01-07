Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 6,875 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. 520,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,813. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after acquiring an additional 79,212 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,238 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

