Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of EDR stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.
Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.71%.
Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavor Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.