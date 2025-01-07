Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
Energy Focus stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.82.
