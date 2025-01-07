ENI (NYSE:E) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.60 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.50. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

NYSE E opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ENI has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth $6,875,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ENI by 33.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ENI during the second quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $3,079,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

