Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $14.15. Enovix shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 6,009,226 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 1,180.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,105.81. The trade was a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 318.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.