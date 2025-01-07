European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERE.UN shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.50 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$227.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.