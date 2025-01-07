Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) versus Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cheniere Energy Partners and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Excelerate Energy 1 1 4 0 2.50

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.14%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Excelerate Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Excelerate Energy pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% Excelerate Energy 3.14% 1.39% 0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Excelerate Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion 3.01 $4.25 billion $4.63 12.00 Excelerate Energy $816.93 million 4.10 $30.41 million $0.99 31.87

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

