Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 25.8% – Here’s Why

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 2,286,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 639,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Falco Resources Stock Down 25.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48. The company has a market cap of C$64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Falco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.